Longtime University of Southern Maine field hockey coach Paula Hodgdon, former Messalonskee High School of Oakland Miss Maine Field Hockey selection and University of North Carolina player Kristy Bernatchez and the late Wanda Ward-MacLean, who coached for 40 years at Leavitt High in Turner, will be enshrined in the Maine Field Hockey Association Hall of Fame.

Ward-MacLean, who died of cancer this summer, was inducted in July.

They will be honored at the annual Maine Field Hockey Association banquet at the Augusta Civic Center on Sunday, Dec. 3 along with the Maine high school All-State selections.

The recipient of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award will also be announced. The finalists are Skowhegan’s Laney LeBlanc and Layla Conway and Cheverus of Portland’s Lily Johnson.

Ward-MacLean compiled 399 wins in her 40 seasons at Leavitt and led her teams to eight state championship game appearances and four state titles.

The Hornets captured state Class B crowns in 1994, ‘96, 2012 and 2021 and were runners up in 1987, ‘92, ‘95 and ‘97.

Hodgdon, who has been inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, coached the Huskies for 31 years and compiled a record of 213-173-57.

Including her year as the head coach at Springfield College, she had a career record of 214-177-58.

She led her USM teams to 12 NCAA Division III or ECAC Tournament appearances.

Her Huskies won the ECAC Division III title in 1986 and the NCAA Division III Final Four the following year.

The longtime educator and administrator retired in 1997.

The school’s field hockey field is named after her.

She also coached women’s basketball and lacrosse at USM.

Bernatchez was the 2012 Miss Maine Field Hockey recipient after a senior year in which she scored 45 goals in 17 games.

She went on to play for the University of North Carolina and started 64 of 71 games her final three seasons.

She scored three goals and had two assists her senior year in which she started 25 of 26 games.

She was moved from midfield to left back and was a key component in helping the Tar Heels earn two NCAA Division I championship game appearances.

In her senior year in 2016, she suffered a concussion in their semifinal win over the University of Connecticut and missed the title game, which was won by Delaware 3-2.