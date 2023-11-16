An Augusta man accused of stealing a police cruiser last November has been found not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Kyle King pleaded guilty but not responsible, according to the Kennebec Journal.

King stole a cruiser that was unlocked and running outside the Augusta police station. The stolen cruiser was found at Shaw’s on Western Avenue, where officers found and arrested King.

In April, King was found not competent to stand trial and was committed to Riverview Psychiatric Center with hope of restoring his mental competency so he could participate in his legal defense.

A psychologist later determined he “did not appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions,” according to the Kennebec Journal.

King must now remain in custody of the state and undergo treatment until a court finds that his release would not endanger himself or others.