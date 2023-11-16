If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A 75-year-old Chesterville man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for over 10 months.

Norman Pelletier, 75, has been charged with gross sexual assault, according to the Sun Journal.

The alleged assaults took place between January and October of this year.

An investigation was opened following a referral from Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 11, according to the Sun Journal. He was arrested on Nov. 2.

Pelletier is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on $20,000 bail.

If convicted, Pelletier faces up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.