Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

The Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston will meet publicly at 10 a.m. Monday.

PLUS: Here is what we know about the commission’s work, what questions we have and how it has played politically so far.

Groceries are Maine’s largest retail industry, accounting for nearly 20,000 jobs and an economic output of $1.2 billion in 2022.

Cara Pelletier is one of only a handful of women to lead the group, and she is both openly autistic and a member of the LGBTQ community.

For around 10 years before Jaden Harding was born, his mother and her relatives had numerous interactions with Maine’s child protective services.

The Sports Arena will change hands on Jan. 1, 2024, as its owner sells to two local businessmen.

The shelter will open in the downtown Flanagan Community Center when an emergency — whether it’s a bad cold snap or a fierce storm — is declared.

Ona Alarcon joined Cheverus High’s Maddie Fitzpatrick and Central High’s Izzy Allen in signing National Letters of Intent.

Tia Sebastio’s 8-point buck weighed 205.6 pounds, while her father’s 10-point buck just squeezed in as a Big Buck at 200.1.

While they experience the freedom of the great outdoors, you get to experience another kind of freedom: hours of uninterrupted free time.

In other Maine news …

Robert Cross drops out of 2nd District race

Despite deadline pressure, Maine lawmakers urged to press ahead on PFAS disclosure requirements

Maine continues to have among the highest incidence rates of lung cancer in the US

St. Agatha man will serve nine years for 2022 shooting

Bristol man indicted in Connecticut on additional sex trafficking charges

Teen injured in Lewiston mass shooting discharged from hospital

Maine man posing as police officer charged after allegedly entering 2 schools

Church could become Augusta’s newest homeless shelter

Maine pilot makes emergency landing in western New York

Snow from plows could fall on campers under Casco Bay Bridge

Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at Falmouth restaurant

Maine Field Hockey Hall of Fame to induct 3 honorees