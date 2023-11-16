Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Lewiston mass shooting investigation kicks off with Monday meeting
The Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston will meet publicly at 10 a.m. Monday.
PLUS: Here is what we know about the commission’s work, what questions we have and how it has played politically so far.
After Costco’s entry, national grocery chains look poised for Maine expansions
Groceries are Maine’s largest retail industry, accounting for nearly 20,000 jobs and an economic output of $1.2 billion in 2022.
Bangor’s new council chair hopes to encourage more housing development
Cara Pelletier is one of only a handful of women to lead the group, and she is both openly autistic and a member of the LGBTQ community.
Report finds state made ‘unsound safety decisions’ with Brewer family of slain 6-week-old
For around 10 years before Jaden Harding was born, his mother and her relatives had numerous interactions with Maine’s child protective services.
New owners of Hermon bowling and games center plan to expand offerings
The Sports Arena will change hands on Jan. 1, 2024, as its owner sells to two local businessmen.
Rockland is finally getting an overnight warming center
The shelter will open in the downtown Flanagan Community Center when an emergency — whether it’s a bad cold snap or a fierce storm — is declared.
UMaine women’s basketball lands Spanish player and 2 Maine high school stars
Ona Alarcon joined Cheverus High’s Maddie Fitzpatrick and Central High’s Izzy Allen in signing National Letters of Intent.
Father and daughter earn Big Buck patches the same day
Tia Sebastio’s 8-point buck weighed 205.6 pounds, while her father’s 10-point buck just squeezed in as a Big Buck at 200.1.
What do you like to do while the rest of your family is out hunting?
While they experience the freedom of the great outdoors, you get to experience another kind of freedom: hours of uninterrupted free time.
In other Maine news …
Robert Cross drops out of 2nd District race
Despite deadline pressure, Maine lawmakers urged to press ahead on PFAS disclosure requirements
Maine continues to have among the highest incidence rates of lung cancer in the US
St. Agatha man will serve nine years for 2022 shooting
Bristol man indicted in Connecticut on additional sex trafficking charges
Teen injured in Lewiston mass shooting discharged from hospital
Maine man posing as police officer charged after allegedly entering 2 schools
Church could become Augusta’s newest homeless shelter
Maine pilot makes emergency landing in western New York
Snow from plows could fall on campers under Casco Bay Bridge
Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at Falmouth restaurant