The sun has risen, and you wake up on a crisp November weekend morning after a restful night’s sleep. You turn over in bed and see that your spouse or partner is long gone. What’s more, the kids are nowhere to be found, either.

Hallelujah! They are all out hunting. And you have a whole morning and afternoon to do whatever you want. While they experience the freedom of the great outdoors, you get to experience another kind of freedom: hours of uninterrupted free time.

For those spouses, partners, parents and people who love hunters: what do you do while they’re out in the woods, tracking deer? Or, at other times of the year, moose, turkey, bear — whatever gets them out of the house.

Do you work on a hobby? Read a book? Drink coffee and scroll through TikTok? Get some cleaning or cooking done? Do yard work? Go shopping? Watch that TV show nobody else likes? Go back to bed for a few more hours? Get together with friends?

Hunting is a beloved yearly ritual for people of all ages, all across Maine. It also is a rare chance as a nonhunter to have the house to yourself for most of a day.

Let us know in the form below — or in the comments, by emailing huntingsubmissions@bangordailynews.com or texting ​​207-990-8221 — about what you like to do when you’re on your own during hunting season. We’ll print the best responses in a follow-up story.

Happy hunting!