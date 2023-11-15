Mainers who ate at a Falmouth restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

An employee was working at The Dockside Grill on Foreside Road while infectious on Oct. 23-25 and Nov. 6-8, according to Lindsay Hammes, a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who dined in or got takeout from The Dockside Grill on those dates is at risk. There is no concern about exposure outside those dates, Hammes said.

Symptoms of hepatitis A, a liver infection, include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, dark urine and jaundice, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those can last up to two months.

Most people who contract hepatitis A do not have long-lasting illness, according to the federal health agency.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination, though good hand hygiene also plays an important role in preventing its spread, according to the Maine CDC. The Maine CDC strongly recommends hepatitis A vaccination for people who use drugs (injection or non-injection), people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men and people who are, or were recently, incarcerated.

People who ordered food from The Dockside Grill on those dates should discard any leftovers. People should watch for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days after they ate, drank or worked at the restaurant.