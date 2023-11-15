Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with increasing clouds across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“The tools that people in Maine have were inadequate. That’s by design.”

These serious cases could provide evidence of a “copycat” effect that has long been observed following high-profile mass shootings.

PLUS: Two people remain hospitalized but in stable condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after last month’s mass shooting.

Heat pumps are often adopted with the promise that homeowners can retain their existing system as a backup heat source.

While the project would bring new housing to a region that desperately needs it, the idea has faced opposition from neighbors.

In the longer term, C&M Faith holdings hopes to use a newer technology that converts the gas generated by decomposing waste into electricity.

The superintendent accused the principal of installing a hidden camera without permission near a food pantry in the school, among other things.

“For too long, the cries of the Maine Guardsmen who served at the Canadian military support base in Gagetown and were exposed to harmful chemicals have been ignored.”

The fact that potatoes are more than three-quarters water may have helped.

After being upset as the No. 1 seed by Waterville in 2022’s regional final, the Trojans returned to the playoffs with something to prove.

The moose hunt was part of what became Caleb McKenzie’s grand slam — the killing of a turkey, moose, bear and deer in one year.

Remnants of flocks of summer birds were the theme of this University of Maine Birding Club walk, highlighted by a special warbler.

It may seem overwhelming, but by keeping up with these maintenance tasks, your chainsaw is going to give you years of solid service.

In other Maine news …

Former Bangor TV employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $224K

Human remains found in Ellsworth

Ellsworth council picks former city manager to serve as chair

Development group seeks proposals for 80-room hotel in Dover-Foxcroft

Federal loans now available for Maine businesses affected by Lewiston mass shooting

1 dies in Long Island fire

YouTube eating star takes on Mister Bagel’s breakfast pizza challenge

Portland council votes to add 50 beds at city’s shelter

Judge awards $1.2 million to victim of 2018 hate crime

Pedestrian and dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Saco

Senior playing 2nd year of soccer savors title-winning goal for Penobscot Valley girls

Simon erupts in second half to lead UMaine women’s basketball past Rhode Island