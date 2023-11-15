Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with increasing clouds across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
The legal gaps that let the Lewiston shooter keep his guns
“The tools that people in Maine have were inadequate. That’s by design.”
Police have used Maine’s ‘yellow flag’ law on 3 people who invoked Lewiston shooter
These serious cases could provide evidence of a “copycat” effect that has long been observed following high-profile mass shootings.
PLUS: Two people remain hospitalized but in stable condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after last month’s mass shooting.
New rules force Mainers to disable furnaces for heat pump rebates
Heat pumps are often adopted with the promise that homeowners can retain their existing system as a backup heat source.
Bangor again takes up 60-unit subdivision proposal that a court struck down the 1st time
While the project would bring new housing to a region that desperately needs it, the idea has faced opposition from neighbors.
Southern company wins 3rd auction for Orrington trash incinerator
In the longer term, C&M Faith holdings hopes to use a newer technology that converts the gas generated by decomposing waste into electricity.
An unusually public leadership battle is dividing a midcoast school district
The superintendent accused the principal of installing a hidden camera without permission near a food pantry in the school, among other things.
Maine holding 1st meeting to discuss veterans’ exposure to toxic chemicals at Canadian base
“For too long, the cries of the Maine Guardsmen who served at the Canadian military support base in Gagetown and were exposed to harmful chemicals have been ignored.”
Aroostook farmers report good potato yield despite wet season
The fact that potatoes are more than three-quarters water may have helped.
How MDI won its 1st football state championship
After being upset as the No. 1 seed by Waterville in 2022’s regional final, the Trojans returned to the playoffs with something to prove.
This Maine man didn’t set out to reach a hunting milestone
The moose hunt was part of what became Caleb McKenzie’s grand slam — the killing of a turkey, moose, bear and deer in one year.
Black-throated blue warbler was the best bird find of the day
Remnants of flocks of summer birds were the theme of this University of Maine Birding Club walk, highlighted by a special warbler.
Routine maintenance is the best way to give a chainsaw a long life
It may seem overwhelming, but by keeping up with these maintenance tasks, your chainsaw is going to give you years of solid service.
Former Bangor TV employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $224K
Human remains found in Ellsworth
Ellsworth council picks former city manager to serve as chair
Development group seeks proposals for 80-room hotel in Dover-Foxcroft
Federal loans now available for Maine businesses affected by Lewiston mass shooting
YouTube eating star takes on Mister Bagel’s breakfast pizza challenge
Portland council votes to add 50 beds at city’s shelter
Judge awards $1.2 million to victim of 2018 hate crime
Pedestrian and dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Saco
Senior playing 2nd year of soccer savors title-winning goal for Penobscot Valley girls
Simon erupts in second half to lead UMaine women’s basketball past Rhode Island