One of the last victims of the Lewiston mass shooting was released from the hospital on Monday.

The victim was wheeled down the hallway to Central Maine Medical Center’s main entrance, and the hospital’s doctors, nurses and other staff assembled to send them off after two and a half weeks there, according to Jim Cyr, a hospital spokesperson.

“We felt that given what happened to this community on October 25, a silent, heartfelt tribute was appropriate,” said Kris Chaisson, a registered nurse chief nursing officer.

“The doctors, nurses and team members who have cared for these patients wanted to acknowledge this milestone, while at the same time remain mindful that this patient, and many of us, have a long road ahead,” Chaisson said.

The other two patients at CMMC are in stable condition.

They were injured during Maine’s deadliest shooting in modern history that left 18 people dead and 13 injured in Lewiston on Oct. 25. The accused shooter, 40-year-old Robert R. Card II of Bowdoin, was found dead nearly two days later.

CMMC received 13 of the 14 people who initially survived the shootings. Three of those people died at the hospital. To date, eight have been discharged.

Another victim, 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille of Auburn, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was expected to need several reconstructive surgeries.

More than a dozen surgeons with the aid of more than 100 other physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care professionals were assembled to treat and save the lives of those wounded in the shooting.