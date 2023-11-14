One person was killed in a Monday afternoon fire on Long Island.

The fire broke out at the Atlantic Lane home about 2:30 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One person was able to escape and run to a nearby home to call for help, but investigators believe homeowner Thomas Johnson, 69, didn’t make it out.

Human remains were found among the debris Tuesday morning, and they have been taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for positive identification.

The fire remains under investigation.

Long Island is located off the coast of Maine, near Portland.