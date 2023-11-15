ST. AGATHA, Maine — Shane Michaud, 35, of St. Agatha, will serve nine years in prison for a 2022 shooting in Allagash.

The shooting occurred on Dickie Road in Allagash on Nov. 22. Police found a Van Buren man, who was 27 at the time, with a serious gunshot wound.

They arrested Michaud at a St. Francis residence about three hours later and charged him with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, and then later transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor via helicopter.

Several law enforcement agencies had staked out a garage in St. Francis while searching for Michaud.

Michaud pleaded guilty to the third charge, aggravated assault, and was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment with all but nine years suspended.

The sentence includes six years of probation during which he cannot use or possess alcohol, any illegal drugs or their derivatives, or any firearms. He will also be ordered to submit to random searches and testing for these materials, and to complete evaluation and counseling for substance abuse and mental health issues.

Michaud was also ordered not to have direct or indirect contact with the victim.