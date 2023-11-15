The Sports Arena, a longtime area bowling and games center just over the Bangor line in Hermon, will change hands on Jan. 1, 2024 as its owner sells to two local businessmen.

Hampden resident Blaine Meehan and recent Florida transplant Blake Adkins have been working with longtime owner Len Cole since the spring to start the transition in ownership before it’s official on Jan. 1.

According to an interview Meehan and Adkins gave to a local radio station, the pair have already begun some renovations to the facility, including painting and modernizing the look of many of the established spaces. Over the next few months, they intend to expand the food menu, build three new themed party rooms for private rentals and begin offering cornhole tournaments to capitalize on the game’s growing popularity in Maine.

Meehan said The Sports Arena, located at 1640 Outer Hammond St., directly over the Bangor town line in Hermon, will be open as usual throughout the transition in ownership.

The business operated for decades as the Heritage Bowling Center before being purchased in 1992 by the Cole family, which renamed it to The Sports Arena in 2002. Len Cole added a number of attractions over the years, including a greatly expanded arcade and games area, more dining and drinking options and, in 2011, an 18-hole outdoor mini golf course.