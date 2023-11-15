ELLSWORTH — The Darling’s Auto Mall Solar Drive through light display will return this year along the driveway and we have extended the lights into the trails!

We are proud to be working with Wallace Events and Home Depot to provide a short walk-through experience on a section of the trail. There will be colors and creatures and sparkling features to celebrate the holidays. We are requesting a $10 donation for families.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 30 the trail will be open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays from 5–7 p.m. There might be a few evenings when we stay open longer, watch our social media for information.

For more information, you can check the website at Woodlawnellsworth.org.