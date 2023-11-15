A mortgage broker from Dedham has dropped out of the race for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Robert Cross was seeking the Republican nomination to face off against Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden next November. He was the first candidate to throw his hat into the ring back in April.

He announced on social media this week that he was dropping out of the race after “much prayerful reflection and consideration with my family,” according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

That leaves just two other candidates seeking the Republican nomination: former NASCAR driver and Fort Kent native Austin Theriault, who represents District 1 in the Maine House, and fellow first-term lawmaker Michael Soboleski of Phillips, who represents District 73 in the Maine House.

Cross last year unsuccessfully sought to win a Maine Senate seat, losing his primary bid to Sen. Peter Lyford, R-Penobscot.

Cross is the grandson of the late Woodrow Cross, who founded Cross Insurance.