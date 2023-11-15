WINTERPORT — The GFWC Winterport Woman’s Club eighth annual Turkey Drive, to benefit the Neighbors Cupboard, will be Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lots of Tea Maineia, On the Run, and Deb’s Variety

The Neighbors Cupboard needs to feed 50 hungry families this Thanksgiving! Please stop by to donate a turkey, non-perishable food, cash, a check, or a gift card to a local supermarket.

To donate, you may Venmo the Winterport Woman’s Club. You may also contact Turkey Drive Co-Chairs Livia Davis at 744-392-4683 or Ginny Hughes at 207-607-2557 to drop off a donation at another time.