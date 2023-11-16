Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

We are living in a time of unspeakable horror. For millions of people, the war between Israel and Hamas brings great distress. Many in Greater Bangor are not aware that the most appalling consequences of the war are not far away; they are, in fact, near to us.

Several members of Bangor’s Jewish community are mourning the loss of loved family members who were murdered in the attack of Oct. 7. Members of the local Islamic community are mourning the loss of loved family members who died from bombardment in recent weeks.

The number of innocent victims of the war is overwhelming. All deserved to live. The Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth El mourns with both Jewish and Muslim families. We are all struggling. Affected families here in Maine are experiencing a measure of grief that is almost unbearable. Beyond our tears, we long for a world of universal decency and respect. The war’s innocent victims and their families are in our hearts, our prayers and our minds as we hope for a lasting peace for both peoples.

Gerry Gross

Chair

Social Action Committee

Congregation Beth El

Bangor