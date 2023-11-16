The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will open the online portal at 9:30 a.m. today for licensed hunters to purchase another antlerless deer permit.

This will be the third opportunity for hunters to get extra any-deer permits in Wildlife Management Districts 22, 23, 24, 25 and 29, which is essentially central and midcoast Maine.

Hunters who bought a lottery permit will be able to have four permits total — three extra and one lottery permit — plus a regular license that allows a buck or a doe.

If you enter the site before 9:30 a.m., you will be in a virtual waiting room. You will be given a number and will be allowed to make your purchase when it’s your turn. If you arrive avatar 9:30 a.m., you will be placed at the end of the line.

Have your name, date of birth, MOSES ID listed on your hunting license, preferred WMD and credit card information.

There are 2,073 in WMD 22, 554 in WMD 23, 5,487 in WMD 24, 6,940 in WMD 25 and 966 in WMD 29.