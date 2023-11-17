FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a wreath making workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road.

The workshop will offer participants the opportunity to unleash their creativity and craft their own unique holiday balsam fir wreaths to adorn their homes or give as gifts. Participants will assemble them using a single-faced, 10-inch easy clamp ring, which can create a wreath of up to 22 inches in size. They can also incorporate ribbons, ornaments, pinecones and decorations into their wreaths.

Experienced instructors will provide attendees with step-by-step assembly instructions and share valuable tips and techniques for creating stunning wreaths. The workshop is suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to experienced crafters.

“We are thrilled to offer these DIY Wreath Making Workshops as a fun and festive way for people to get into the holiday spirit,” says Pamela Hargest, horticulture professional with UMaine Extension. “Wreath making is a timeless tradition that allows individuals to express their creativity and add a personal touch to their holiday decorations. We can’t wait to see the beautiful wreaths that our participants will create!”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own gardening gloves and any additional decorative elements they may wish to incorporate into their wreaths.

Space for the workshop is limited, registration is required. The program fee is offered on a sliding scale of $25-$35, with all proceeds supporting the educational mission of the gardens at Tidewater Farm.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the program webpage or contact Hargest at pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.