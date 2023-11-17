To help make the holiday season brighter for food insecure residents across the state, Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is bringing back its Holiday Meals for Mainers initiative. Now through Dec. 26, the Campaign is encouraging people to donate $5 (or more) to help feed a neighbor in need.

“With the holidays just around the corner, our Campaign wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to support our food banks, pantries, and meal sites,” said Cris Wescott, interim president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “These organizations work hard year-round to get food into the hands of those who need it, but the holidays always add to the demand. If we can encourage people to open their hearts and wallets to give as little as a $5 donation, I’m confident we can make the season brighter for individuals and families across our state.”

To lend your support to the Campaign for Ending Hunger’s Holiday Meals for Mainers initiative, visit http://www.campaignforendinghunger.org to make an online donation, or visit a participating credit union branch.

“Nearly 145,000 people are food insecure in our state — a daunting statistic that should inspire anyone who is able to take action to pay it forward,” added Wescott. “A simple act of kindness is the best present to give this holiday season.”

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $12.3 million, including over $1,000,000 in food and cash contributions in 2022. All donations to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger are tax deductible. For more information, please visit http://www.campaignforendinghunger.org. You do not need to be a member of a Maine credit union to donate online in support of the Campaign.

The Maine Credit Union League is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve Maine’s credit unions. Founded in 1938, the League’s mission is to help credit unions succeed and improve the financial lives of their members. As the trade association for Maine’s credit unions, the League provides advocacy, education, and other resources designed to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership.

For more information, please visit http://www.mainecul.org.