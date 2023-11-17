BANGOR — On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. the Bangor Band will get festive and perform a free concert at Peakes Auditorium in Bangor High School.

A beloved annual tradition, the Sounds of the Season (Holiday) Concert closes an autumn lineup of programs with concert band and holiday compositions that showcase the versatile talent of New England’s oldest continuously performing community band.

Conducted by Dr. Philip Edelman and Associate Conductor Scott Burditt, the band will perform family-friendly favorites like Sleigh Ride, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Coventry Carol, Hanukkah Holiday, and more.

In the half-hour prior to the actual concert, a guest saxophone ensemble, The Prevailing Winds, will delight concertgoers as they arrive at the Peakes Auditorium with seasonal selections. The prevailing Winds have a 20-year history in Maine, formed by summer members of the Castine Town Band. Several of the founding four are no longer with the group, but the Prevailing Winds yet continue on, and now include Karen Davis on Baritone Saxophone, from Old Town; Becky Mallory on Tenor Saxophone, from Stockton Springs; Joni Wardell on Alto Saxophone, from Orland, and Soprano Saxophonist Josh Johnson from Levant.

To top it all off, one of the longest-performing members of the Bangor Band, Billy Miller, will be in disguise as Santa Claus to delight the youngest members of the audience.

The Bangor Band thanks all of its 2023 marvelous sponsors, including the Sounds of the Season Media Sponsor Bangor Daily News, and Season Sponsor Bangor Department of Parks and Recreation.



For more information, contact President Sue McKay at 207-478-4631 or president@bangorband.org.