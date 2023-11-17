More than 30 Maine outdoor brands will take place in the Discovery Marketplace on Nov. 30

ROCKPORT — The second annual Maine Outdoor Economy Summit, presented in partnership by the Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation and Maine Outdoor Brands, will be held Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at the Samoset Resort. As part of the event, attendees can shop the products, services and experiences from more than 30 Maine outdoor brands at the Discovery Marketplace on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

The Summit is the premier event for Maine’s outdoor industry and serves as a platform for professional development and discussions on essential topics at the national, regional and local level impacting Maine’s outdoor recreation economy in the areas of innovation, rural development, workforce, access, and equity.

With close to 300 people in attendance during the inaugural year in 2022, this year’s two-day forum agenda is even more robust with additional pre-Summit activities, influential speakers, hot topic breakouts and discussions from inclusive recreation to affordable housing, and the Discovery Marketplace. To capitalize on attendees’ time at the conference, the agenda has built-in networking sessions to ensure collaboration, partnerships and sharing new ideas.

“One of the highlights of the first Maine Outdoor Economy Summit was a small, but diverse showcase of well-known and loved Maine outdoor brands, as well as emerging new brands,” said Carolann Ouellette, director of the Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation. “This year, we’re unveiling the Discovery Marketplace where attendees can shop products, services and experiences onsite from more than 30 brands that will participate. The marketplace gives the retail facet of Maine’s outdoor recreation economy the time and space it deserves as part of the agenda.”

The Discovery Marketplace is a networking reception and shopping experience with food and drinks featuring Maine-based gear companies and outdoor experience providers selling products and outdoor adventures, as well as offering demos and interactive activities.

From iconic Maine companies including Appalachian Mountain Club, Maine Fly Company and Brant & Cochran Axes from Maine to emerging brands like Kit Supply + Co., Blueprint Surf Company, and Saltwater Mountain Co., there is an outdoor experience or product to satisfy every outdoor enthusiasts’ interest available at the marketplace. Though the marketplace is open to Summit attendees only, there is still time to register.

“The Summit provides a rare opportunity for the outdoor recreation community in Maine to come together, bringing entrepreneurs, guides, educators, land managers and more under one roof,” said Jenny Kordick, executive director of Maine Outdoor Brands. “We’re looking forward to the conversations and ideas that will be generated for how to continue to strengthen our outdoor economy.”

New to the Summit for 2023 will be pre-conference guided activities and site visits and a special showing of the World Trails Film Festival on opening night, Nov. 29. Participants will also be able to have outdoor gear repaired by Maine GearShare, who is hosting a repair station at the Summit.

Maine’s outdoor economy stands out nationally as one of the top in the country in the value outdoor recreation adds to the state’s GDP, contributing more than 30,000 jobs and $2.8 billion annually, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The ME Outdoor Economy Summit is presented by Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation and Maine Outdoor Brands, and part of their extensive work together to grow Maine’s outdoor recreation economy. Summit sponsors include Maine Marine Trades Association, Blaze Partners, Headlight Audio Visual, L.L.Bean, Bangor Savings Bank, Malone Auto Rack, Johnson Outdoors, Franklin Savings Bank, Outdoor Industry Association, Maine Technology Institute, Rinck Advertising, Acadia Benefits, Hurricane Island/Outward Bound, Lifeflight of Maine, The Nature Conservancy, Good To-Go, and University of New England School of Business.

For more information or to register for the Summit, visit moesummit.com.

Maine Outdoor Brands continues to work to unite, grow, and give a voice to the state’s outdoor recreation industry, supporting knowledge sharing, collaborative marketing, and commerce efforts and access to professional resources. MOB is committed to seeing Maine-based products, services, and retail brands thrive, and today has over 180 member brands that are a part of the mission.

Maine’s Office of Outdoor Recreation was permanently established in 2019, to leverage Maine’s assets and outdoor recreation heritage to grow the outdoor recreation economy and build Maine’s outdoor recreation brand as part of a coordinated effort with partners from the public and private sectors. Learn more at maine.gov/decd/programs/maine-office-of-outdoor-recreation. Maine is a member of the Confluence of States, a coalition of 16 states working to strengthen the outdoor recreation industry.