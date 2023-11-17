Porch aficionados have a wide range of options on the Maine housing market at the moment.

We combed through hundreds of homes listed on Zillow with porches and came up with five options, from the priciest to those well below Maine’s median home value of roughly $387,000, all around the state.

Here are some of the best Maine views that your money can buy.

Brooksville, $1,950,000

This 2,700-square-foot oceanfront Brooksville home at 51 Harborside Road boasts “one of the best porches around,” listing agent Steve Shelton of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate said.

Ocean views from the porch of 51 Harborside Road in Brooksville. Credit: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

The property’s main and guest houses were built in 1937 as lodging for sea travelers, but the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home as it stands today is the product of a complete renovation its owners took on in 2022. The owners wanted to make the most of the view, so they made constructing this wrap-around porch a primary goal of their refurbishment, Shelton said.

The home was first listed in July, and though Shelton has done many showings, no one has put an offer in yet, he said. The owners lowered the property’s price by nearly $400,000 recently, he said, and now it’s a lot more competitive.

“It’s very thought out — super clean contemporary downstairs and a cottage feel upstairs,” said Shelton.

Aside from its clean, columned porch, the listing agent pointed to nearby trails and the Holbrook nature preserve as major draws.

Liberty, $699,000

Aside from its proximity to Lake St. George, a wrap-around porch around nearly the whole home is one of this 11-acre Liberty property’s main attractions.

“It’s probably one of the most epic porches that I’ve ever had the opportunity to sell,” said listing agent Monet Yarnell, the broker-owner of Sell 207.

Exterior shot of 35 Ridge School Road in Liberty. Credit: Courtesy of Sell 207

Constructed in 1989, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property at 35 Ridge School Road was put on the market in August and is going for just under $700,000. Though no offers have come in yet, Yarnell said a couple people have expressed interest this week.

A major draw is the “very generous” porch, Yarnell said, part of which is screened in and another part is partially covered by a pergola, making it a three-season space. The outdoor area is perfect for grilling and outdoor dining, the agent said, and there’s a hot tub on the deck, too.

“There’s a good flow between the indoors and outdoors, in that way it’s got a very similar vibe as to what you’d find in California or the Caribbean, but with New England charm,” Yarnell said.

Hallowell, $375,000

The porch on this far more modest four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home in the heart of this Augusta suburb at 63 Middle St. has a special significance to its listing agent because it was his house growing up.

Exterior shot of 63 Middle St. in Hallowell. Credit: Courtesy of Vallee Harwood & Blouin Real Estate

Julian Harwood, a broker owner with Vallee Harwood & Blouin Real Estate, can personally vouch that the new family to call this house a home will spend days sitting out on the porch like he did with his parents and four siblings, watching kids play outside or greeting people as they walk their dogs.

Harwood remembers the beautiful plants his mother had hanging from the porch. In his father’s final days, there was nothing he loved more than to sit near the edge of it to soak up the sun.

The home is a little dated, Harwood said, so hasn’t sold yet in the few months that it has been on the market. But the owners agreed to bring the price down by nearly $100,000. Now, there’s an offer on the place, Harwood said.

“It’s a wonderful community, it’s far enough away from the downtown to be away from the hustle and bustle of this little city, but you’re in walking distance of the activities that happen,” Harwood said.

Whiting, $218,000

Down East, this home at 17 Hopkins Lane has already gotten attention after being listed only a few days ago. That’s because of its affordable price, its location right along Route 1 and its unique features including, yes, a wrap-around porch overlooking Indian Lake.

Exterior shot of 17 Hopkins Lane in Whiting. Credit: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

The property owners have used the two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence as their family home for three seasons out of the year, and as a rental property for the rest, listing agent Karen Eldridge, a broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, said.

Eldridge expects she’ll receive an offer on the 800-square-foot home by the weekend. In addition to the home’s spacious deck, it also has a new dock and float system. The house, built in 1955, also has been updated with new appliances including a heat pump, the agent said.

“It’s right in a range where a lot of families could find this quite affordable. Even someone who is single and wants to invest could do it,” said Eldridge. “What we see is almost no inventory in that price range.”

Fort Kent, $199,800

This three-story home near downtown Fort Kent in northern Maine not only boasts an affordable price point, it also has a wrap-around porch made with composite decking and vinyl rails.

For less than $200,000, this residence at 42 Elm St. has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and boasts hardwood floors, new windows and siding and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, according to its online listing. There are even some raspberry bushes out back.