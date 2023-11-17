The 18th location for Renys, a longtime family-owned Maine department store chain, will open in spring 2024 in a city that’s long wanted to have one: Bangor.

The chain announced on Friday that it will open its first new location in eight years at 46 Springer Drive in Bangor, a 31,000-square-foot space that previously was occupied by The Christmas Tree Shops, which closed in August. It will begin renovations in early 2024, with a spring opening currently slated.

“We are excited to add another Renys location to our group of stores,” said John Reny, president of R.H. Reny. “We have been wanting to expand in the Bangor region and are happy to have found a wonderful location.”

The most recent new Renys was opened in Windham in 2016. The other locations are in Bath, Belfast, Bridgton, Camden, two stores in Damariscotta, Dexter, Ellsworth, Farmington, Gardiner, Madison, Pittsfield, Portland, Saco, Topsham and Wells.

Renys will celebrate its 75th year in business in 2024. It is owned and operated by the third generation of the Reny family, and has around 500 employees statewide. It was founded in 1949 by Robert H. Reny, who opened the first store in Damariscotta. The chain is well-known around the state for its discounted selection of name brands in clothing, footwear, dry goods, toys, gifts, outdoor equipment and kitchen items, as well as an array of Maine-made items.