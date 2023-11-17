A Rangeley Plantation man is missing.

Frank Van Soeren, 67, was last seen before 10 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart in Farmington, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Van Soeren has cognitive issues, Moss said Friday morning.

Moss described Van Soeren as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Van Soeren was driving a black 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan with an Ontario plate reading BYLY317.

Anyone who sees Van Soeren should call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-6140.