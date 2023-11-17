Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across much of Maine and rain moving in late. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Robert Card II was driven to a psychiatric hospital by members of his Army Resolve unit, and police were only present as escorts.

PLUS: Maine legislators are proposing several bills that look squarely aimed at last month’s mass shooting. The two top Democrats in the Legislature have vague bills focused on guns, while Republicans are targeting some of the other events in the run-up to the shooting.

The plant to link a new Aroostook County wind farm to the regional grid has been controversial for the 140- to 160-mile transmission corridor it would need.

Here are some of the best Maine views that your money can buy.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to do this is to bring more visibility to the drag king community.”

The lack of social workers and facilities in northern Maine along with COVID-19 aftereffects, drug addiction and homelessness have escalated the problem.

Fred Wheeler II violated the federal Fair Housing Act in at least six different ways, a report found.

The Lewiston native and newly minted sexiest man alive got to use his “natural” accent in a horror film premiering this weekend in movie theaters.

“You just have to lean into the chaos.”

All eight No. 1 seeds have won their regions, so Saturday’s games certainly won’t fail to entertain.

Thanks to Harrison Scott, the Black Bears have the nation’s best faceoff percentage among the 64 Division I schools.

“You can guess what a black-throated blue warbler looks like, but what does a Wilson’s warbler look like? Renaming species will take years,” BDN birding columnist Bob Duchesne writes.

With Maine’s plant hardiness zones shifting to the north, some warm-weather crops can now thrive where they never have before.

