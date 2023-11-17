Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across much of Maine and rain moving in late. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Lewiston mass shooter willingly went to psychiatric hospital, police say
Robert Card II was driven to a psychiatric hospital by members of his Army Resolve unit, and police were only present as escorts.
PLUS: Maine legislators are proposing several bills that look squarely aimed at last month’s mass shooting. The two top Democrats in the Legislature have vague bills focused on guns, while Republicans are targeting some of the other events in the run-up to the shooting.
Maine lawmakers will consider banning eminent domain for Aroostook wind project
The plant to link a new Aroostook County wind farm to the regional grid has been controversial for the 140- to 160-mile transmission corridor it would need.
5 homes with porches you can buy in Maine right now
Here are some of the best Maine views that your money can buy.
Bangor’s 1st drag king group is holding its inaugural performance
“One of the main reasons I wanted to do this is to bring more visibility to the drag king community.”
Mental health and drug-related police calls are rising fast in Aroostook County
The lack of social workers and facilities in northern Maine along with COVID-19 aftereffects, drug addiction and homelessness have escalated the problem.
Maine landlord spent years sexually harassing female tenants, lawsuit says
Fred Wheeler II violated the federal Fair Housing Act in at least six different ways, a report found.
Patrick Dempsey finally uses his ‘natural’ Maine accent in new horror film
The Lewiston native and newly minted sexiest man alive got to use his “natural” accent in a horror film premiering this weekend in movie theaters.
Maine photographer took portraits of more than 100 dogs for book
“You just have to lean into the chaos.”
Our predictions for week 12’s high school football championship games
All eight No. 1 seeds have won their regions, so Saturday’s games certainly won’t fail to entertain.
UMaine hockey’s Harrison Scott is one of the nation’s best faceoff men
Thanks to Harrison Scott, the Black Bears have the nation’s best faceoff percentage among the 64 Division I schools.
Naming birds after people and places is useless to birders
“You can guess what a black-throated blue warbler looks like, but what does a Wilson’s warbler look like? Renaming species will take years,” BDN birding columnist Bob Duchesne writes.
New crops can thrive in Maine gardens thanks to rising temperatures
With Maine’s plant hardiness zones shifting to the north, some warm-weather crops can now thrive where they never have before.
