The Portland City Council has officially approved letting a professional soccer team use Fitzpatrick Stadium for their home games.

On Monday night, the Portland City Council approved authorizing a stadium use agreement with Portland United LLC (USL Soccer) for the use and occupancy of Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The initial term of the agreement would be for five years beginning Feb. 1, 2024, with options for two additional five-year terms.

It allows Portland United to have 25 game dates, with scheduling done in advance to allow for other users.

The city said Portland United will make improvements to the stadium that includes new locker rooms, storage, ticketing entrance, lighting, press box and a new audio and broadcasting system.

It would contribute $200,000 toward the cost of constructing a new synthetic turf field as well.

Portland United also would be responsible for concessions during their games and will retain all net concession revenue.

The city said it will operate the parking facilities and retain all net parking revenue.

The United Soccer League announced in September that Portland will become home to a USL League One franchise team.

Home games will be played in Portland at Fitzpatrick Stadium and the team will travel nationwide.

United Soccer League stakeholders announced a timeline for kickoff, which will be in 2025.