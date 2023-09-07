A local investor group has succeeded in bringing a professional men’s soccer team to Portland, with the United Soccer League awarding an expansion franchise to Maine’s biggest city.

The USL League One team will play its inaugural season in 2025 at Fitzpatrick Stadium and will travel nationally for games.

“This news will put Maine on the global map for soccer,” Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a statement. “Soon, Maine will host teams from across the country and shine a national spotlight on our state, benefitting our local economy by attracting new visitors, residents and businesses.”

The team will host a series of town hall-style meetings to involve the community in the process of naming the team and designing its crest and colors.

Fitzpatrick Stadium, a 6,000-seat athletic venue, is home to several Portland High School teams along with various other sports contests. The current student and public use of the field won’t be interrupted by the new soccer team, according to a release from the team.

The investor group, USL to Portland, will privately fund upgrades to the facility, including increasing accessibility and functionality, adding locker rooms and renovating the press box.

The investor group includes founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, a former Falmouth High School soccer star who played professionally in the USL Championship League; Jonathan and Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties, a Portland-based developer; and Lewiston-native Tom Caron, a member of NESN’s Red Sox broadcasting team.

Governor Janet Mills said in a statement that she is “tremendously excited to welcome the United Soccer League to Maine,” and added that she’s looking forward to attending games in the future.