Northwestern University, winner of the NCAA Division I field hockey championship two years ago, will invade Orono for a pair of games this weekend.

The 3-1 Huskies will play a 2 p.m. game on Friday against the University of Maine’s 2-2 Black Bears at the newly renovated UMaine field hockey complex.

Northwestern is currently ranked third in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s weekly national poll. The Huskies, 20-5 a year ago, will share the distinction of being one of the two highest-ranked teams to ever play in Orono.

The University of North Carolina was No. 3 in the country when it beat UMaine 3-1 on Sept. 18, 2016. It was a homecoming for UNC’s Kristy Bernatchez from Belgrade, the former Messalonskee High School of Oakland star.

Last year, the Huskies reached the NCAA title game for the second straight year only to lose to undefeated North Carolina 2-1 on a goal with just 1:19 remaining in regulation.

Northwestern and No. 20 UMass, also 3-1, will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and UMaine will take on UMass on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It’s going to be a big weekend,” said UMaine head coach Josette Babineau. “It’s really valuable to have games like these on your schedule.”

Babineau and her staff will get the opportunity to see just how competitive their team can be against a team that has become a perennial national championship contender.

“The tempo will be high. They will have a lot of speed,” Babineau said. “They will attack. We’re going to have to have a good defensive effort.”

Babineau said she will particularly be interested to see if her team can string together some passes and maintain possession of the ball rather than launch aerial clearances or use long hits to relieve pressure.

Canadian National team player Mallory Mackesy has already scored five goals and picked up an assist for the Black Bears. Czech Republic national teamer Tereza Holubcova and reigning America East Rookie of the Week Saylor Kuefler each have two goals and an assist.

Babineau said sophomore Julia Berk, graduate student Madisyn Hartley from Pittsfield and senior Holubcova have supplied UMaine with solid play in the midfield.

Legendary Northwestern coach Tracey Fuchs will be seeking her 200th career win on Friday as she has a record of 199-96. She has also coached Team USA and is a two-time US OIympian and four-time World Cup player who has played more international games (268) than any woman in USA history.

“She is a great person who loves the game and has contributed a lot to its growth,” Babineau said.

The UMaine coach said playing UMass will also be interesting because the last three games between them have been decided by one goal with two being decided in overtime and another on a goal with 1:18 left in regulation.

UMass was 14-6 last season including a 4-1 loss to Northwestern after Northwestern had beaten UMaine 5-1 in Amherst.