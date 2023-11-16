More than $12 million has been wagered in the state since online sports betting went live on Nov. 3, according to Maine’s Gambling Control Unit.

Under the state law that went into effect in May 2022, Maine’s four tribes have exclusive rights to online sports betting.

The Maliseet, Mi’kmaq and Penobscot tribes have a deal with Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings has an agreement with the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

Since Nov. 3, DraftKings has brought in $10,693,221.82 in wagers and paid out $8,559,980.38 in winnings.

The state reports that DraftKings has brought in $207,311.30 in tax revenue.

American Wagering, which owns the Caesars Sportsbook brand, has taken in $1,434,816.37 in wagers and paid out $1,167,319.99 back to players.

The Gambling Control Unit said it has collected $25,906.80 in taxes from American Wagering.

Maine also allows gambling at its two casinos and five off-track gambling sites.