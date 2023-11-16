The Buxton Hannaford and surrounded businesses were evacuated Thursday morning after a pressure cooker was found in the parking lot.

A Hannaford employee called police around 6:10 a.m. after finding a pressure cooker in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they evacuated the grocery store and surrounding businesses in the Hannaford Plaza.

A bomb technician scanned the pressure cooker and determined that there were no explosives inside and that it was safe about 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Police removed the pressure cooker, and the Hannaford has reopened.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our associates and customers, the Buxton store was briefly closed following an incident this morning,” a Hannaford spokesperson said.

It appears a customer accidentally left the pressure cooker in the parking lot, according to police.