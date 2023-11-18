LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice proudly announces the success of its AndroGives program, an initiative designed to honor community generosity and maintain trust in healthcare. The program extends support beyond primary health initiatives, with employees selecting a non-profit organization every year to support through drives and fundraisers that align with Androscoggin’s mission.

This year, Androscoggin is thrilled to have supported Honor Flight Maine, an organization dedicated to honoring veterans. In a ceremony held just in time for Veterans Day, Androscoggin presented a check of $2,597.65 to Honor Flight Maine’s board members, Crystal Guerrette, Matthew Mank, and David Patch.

“We are honored to contribute to Honor Flight Maine and support the veterans. AndroGives program reflects our commitment to community engagement and making a positive impact beyond healthcare services,” said Elif Mogensen, chair of AndroGives program.

The collective efforts of Androscoggin’s employees, who participated through initiatives like Jeans Day and payroll deductions, resulted in this generous contribution. The funds raised will send two veterans and one guardian on a life-enriching journey, aligning with Honor Flight Maine’s mission to recognize and honor the sacrifices of veterans.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice expresses deep gratitude to its employees whose generosity made this contribution possible. The success of AndroGives highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to community service and fostering meaningful partnerships.