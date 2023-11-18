The streaking Golden Trojans came back to defeat No. 1 Portland 24-14 on Saturday, on the Bulldogs’ home turf at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Thornton Academy (8-4) had logged just 20 yards of total offense heading into halftime, down 7-3, but exploded for three touchdowns in the second half to win their sixth state championship since 2012.

It was the Trojans’ fourth straight victory this fall, after losing big to Bedford (New Hampshire) 38-7 in Week 8, and getting upset by Class A newcomers Portland in Week 1, 35-28.

“It’s a one-game season,” Thornton Academy head coach Kevin Kezal said earlier this week. “In the end we’re back here.”

Determined to avenge themselves on Saturday, the Trojans came out swinging in the third quarter, quickly stringing together a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Junior quarterback Wyatt Benoit completed six consecutive passes in the drive, and senior running back Harry Bunce did the honors from one yard out to take a 10-7 lead.

On Portland’s ensuing drive, Thornton senior Shiloh Thao blocked the Bulldog punt, setting Benoit and company up for another touchdown drive. It was one of many big plays for the Golden Trojans in the second half.

Benoit went on to run in a 13-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game, and later used a 65-yard run to help neutralize a 58-yard touchdown catch by Portland’s Hunter Temple. Thornton senior free safety Brady Kezal finally sealed the victory with 4:07 remaining in the fourth, picking off Portland’s standout junior quarterback Louis Thurston.

