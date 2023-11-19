This video by Allie Ladd, a frequent contributor to BDN Outdoors, clearly shows the distinctive profile of the fisher cat.

It also gives you a glimpse into how it assesses an area for food potential as it hunts.

Fisher cats, which are in the weasel family, have a varied diet but are good at rodent control. They also eat snowshoe hare and porcupines, upland birds, carrion and seasonal fruits and nuts.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends that to keep fishers from becoming a nuisance in your yard, you should make sure your garbage and grills are secured, small pets are inside and small farm animals such as chickens are in a building or in a fenced area.