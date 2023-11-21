SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library, located at 12 Union Street, is having a gift basket silent auction fundraiser through Dec. 15 at 4:45 p.m.

The festive gift baskets have themes such as crafts, cooking, kids activities, quilts, and many more. The library has had generous and creative donations from community members and local businesses including Anodyne Books, Dragonfly Quilting, Hamilton Marine, Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe, The Friends of Sears Island, and Vinolio.

“This year we have two beautiful handmade quilts,” said Library Director Sue McClintock. “A children’s quilt featuring Liberty Graphics picture book images, and a Land of Liberty folk style quilt.”

Those interested can bid during library hours, in person or by phone. Each basket is highlighted on the library website at www.carverlibrary.org/baskets.html. Every time people visit the library, they can check out a book and check their bids—supporting the library and holiday shopping at the same time. For phone bidding, call 207-548-2303 during library hours, and tell staff which basket you want to bid on.

The library is grateful to Kendra Newcombe for coming up with the idea for the fundraiser in 2018. This is our sixth year, and we hope that it is just as successful!

The library is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays until 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — closed Nov. 23-26 for Thanksgiving. For more information, please call the library at 207-548-2303.