PORTLAND — KeyBank announces that Crystal Beaulieu has joined the bank as Area Retail Leader for southern Maine, effective Nov. 6. In her new role, she leads the sales and service efforts of 15 KeyBank branches extending from Kittery to Norway. She reports to Louis Hoxha, Northeast Regional Retaill leader.

Beaulieu is a strategic leader with more than 20 years of retail banking experience serving consumers and businesses in Maine. She joins KeyBank from TD Bank, where she spent the bulk of her career, rising to positions of increasing responsibility, and most recently serving as retail market manager.

“Crystal is a dynamic leader, customer-centric manager, and an innovative builder of highly productive teams,” said Hoxha. “Her strong business acumen and knowledge, coupled with core competencies in talent development and organizational synergies make her a valuable addition to our team, and we are thrilled she has chosen to bring her career to Key.”

Beaulieu holds an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and has a bachelor’s degree from University of Southern Maine. She is active in the community and served as president of the Saco River Valley Kiwanis Club for three years. She and her family reside in Saco. Beaulieu can be reached at 207-590-4056 and Crystal_A_Beaulieu@keybank.com.