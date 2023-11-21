PRESQUE ISLE — Machias Savings Bank is pleased to welcome Kyle Taylor as AVP, branch manager at the Bank’s Presque Isle branch.

A member of the Presque Isle Rotary and on the Executive Board of Directors for the United Way of Aroostook, Taylor comes to Machias Savings Bank with eight years of experience with The County Federal Credit Union.

“Kyle is not only well versed in the industry, but he has deep roots in this community and a demonstrated interest in seeing his neighbors thrive,” said Larry Barker, president & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “His personal goals and commitments align with the Bank’s own, and we know he’ll be a valuable member of our team.”

Taylor was born and raised in Aroostook County and lives in Presque Isle with his wife and three children.