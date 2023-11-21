WATERVILLE — Central Maine Growth Council is pleased to present its annual 2023 Developer of the Year award to Sheridan Construction Corporation, a design and build construction company. The award was presented at Central Maine Growth Council’s annual meeting, sponsored by Central Maine Motors, Kennebec Savings Bank, MaineGeneral Health, and Huhtamaki.

“We are pleased to congratulate Sheridan Construction Corporation on receiving the Central Maine Growth Council’s Developer of the Year award for 2023. With over 75 years of experience and a remarkable track record of over 3,000 projects, Sheridan Construction has played a pivotal role in shaping Maine’s construction industry,” articulated Central Maine Growth Council’s Director of Planning, Innovation, and Economic Development Garvan Donegan. “Sheridan Construction Corporation, with their remarkable projects such as the Thomas College Sukeforth Family Sports Center, has been pivotal in contributing to Waterville and the broader region’s ongoing redevelopment. Their support spans from facilitating entrepreneurial value-add facilities to fostering athletic spaces, making them an exceptional steward of some of the most impactful private and institutional projects in the state of Maine. Sheridan Construction is not just a leader in Maine’s construction sector but a catalyst for economic development, and this award rightly acknowledges their significant contributions to our state’s growth and prosperity.”

Completed in 2022 while working alongside Waterville-based Thomas College and with architecture and design firm SMRT, Sheridan Construction was instrumental in creating the Thomas College Sukeforth Family Sports Center. The 18,000-square-foot athletic facility is the first phase of a proposed larger facility, which features athletic department offices, locker rooms for home and visiting teams, uniform and equipment storage, and Thomas’ Varsity ESports arena. Thomas’ Sukeforth Family Sports Center will continue as a hub for the College’s athletes, coaches, and college community due to the forward-focused design by Sheridan Construction.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Sheridan Construction Corporation for their invaluable partnership in bringing the Thomas College Sukeforth Family Sports Center to life. This 18,000-square-foot facility represents not only a significant enhancement to our campus but also a monumental step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional athletic programs and facilities for our students,” states Thomas College President Laurie Lachance. “Sheridan Construction’s dedication to the forward-focused design of this center has created a lasting legacy that will continue to serve as a hub for our athletes, coaches, and college community for generations to come. We are immensely grateful for their unwavering support and their instrumental role in the growth and development of Thomas College.”

In addition to completing the Sukeforth Family Sports Complex, Sheridan Construction was the general contractor for the $1.3 million dollar buildout of Maine Crisp’s Winslow facility. Completed in 2022, the 17,500-square-foot plant is a certified 100 percent gluten-free manufacturing, warehousing, and retail facility that will allow Maine Crisp to sustain its growing operations while remaining in central Maine. The added capacity will allow Maine Crisp Company to support more significant volumes of ingredients from Maine-based suppliers.

“We are deeply honored to receive the 2023 Developer of the Year award from the Central Maine Growth Council; this recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Sheridan Construction team, and we are truly grateful for this prestigious acknowledgment of our efforts in the state of Maine’s construction industry,” states Sheridan Construction Corporation President Dan Wildes. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the Central Maine Growth Council and its sponsors for this award. It motivates us to continue our mission of excellence in construction, innovation, and community development in the great state of Maine.”

Central Maine Growth Council thanks Sheridan Construction Corporation for its contributions and looks forward to further development from the region’s 2023 Developer of the Year.



Central Maine Growth Council, located in Waterville, is a public-private collaborative regional economic development partnership funded by municipalities and businesses who share a common vision of economic prosperity for our region. CMGC is committed to fostering a robust regional economy. Our belief is that the standard of living and quality of life of our citizens is best served by a vibrant, healthy economy. This is accomplished with a strong successful business community.



Headquartered in Fairfield, Sheridan Construction was established in 1947 and has continued to grow. Our people are the cornerstone of the company, and are highly motivated, possessing a broad range of skills. The average length of employment exceeds 10 years, and many have been part of the organization for over 20 years. Because of this experience, we have extraordinary control of the quality and schedule of our projects and the ability to expedite the schedules when necessary. We presently maintain approximately 100 permanent positions within the company consisting of office personnel within our sales, accounting, engineering, and construction departments, and construction personnel consisting of field crews, fabrication shop, warehouse, and fleet maintenance personnel. ​