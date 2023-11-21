Police are investigating a death in Topsham.

Few details are available at this time, but Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said that a dead body was found at the River Landing apartment complex on Elm Street about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause and manner of death.

Moss said Tuesday afternoon that there isn’t a risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and Moss said no additional information is available at this time.