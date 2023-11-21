A storm will bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Maine on Wednesday, which will likely impact Thanksgiving travel. But quiet weather then looks to return for Thanksgiving.

Our storm then gets going around midnight Tuesday. Rain or snow will quickly develop, likely starting as rain at the immediate coast while snow inland.

Timing

While the coast may see a few flakes, this storm looks to be all rain. The rain/snow line will progress inland Wednesday morning, bringing rain to inland Maine after a few inches of snow.

At this time, only the foothills and mountains are forecast to just see snow. The snow and rain will come to an end around 5 or 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Totals

Except for the western mountains and highlands, Mainers probably won’t see more than a coating of snow before rain clears it out. Credit: CBS 13

The coast is expected to see mainly rain. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected from Sanford through the lakes region to Lewiston/Auburn and Augusta. This will change over to rain Wednesday morning.

For the mountains and foothills, the forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches of snow, with more than 8 inches possible in higher elevations.

Rainfall

Heavy rain and snow will likely impact travel before Thanksgiving. Credit: CBS 13

The coast looks likely to see about 1 to 3 inches of rain. The wind-driven heavy rain will make driving very messy through the day on Wednesday.

Wind

Winds will pick up Wednesday as a storm system brings rain and snow to Maine. Credit: CBS 13

Winds will gust up to 40 mph along the coastline through early Wednesday afternoon.

Large waves are likely up and down the coast.

Thanksgiving Day looks much quieter, with mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and temperatures in the mid- to high 40s.

Quiet weather will continue after Thanksgiving. It will become cold heading into the weekend. But Maine will see another chance for rain or snow Monday.