Thanksgiving is approaching, and that means that Christmas and the craze that comes with it are right around the corner. It is only mid-November, and yet the aisles are packed full of Christmas decorations and gifts, enticing people to buy, buy, buy. Many businesses in the Bangor area have already been flooded with individuals buying presents for their loved ones.

Some stores have experienced a vast amount of people coming in to buy things for Christmas. They get an abundance of transactions because of the season and the Canadians who come in hopes of finding better prices. However, the influx of shoppers leaves the aisles wrecked as consumers often ditch things and don’t take the time to put something back on the shelf.

Christmas purchases haven’t just affected retail stores, but have made grocery shopping a challenge, too. A casual 45 minutes in a store has turned into a one hour and a half maze of trying to get around people, especially now that many businesses have limited space and resources.

Life for everybody is going to be hectic for a while until the Christmas season comes to an end. Try being patient while waiting in line and understand how hectic the next few weeks are going to be. Pray for the retail workers who check out hundreds of consumers, buying hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, every day.

It is just going to get worse with Black Friday closing in.

Sarah Michaud

Student and retail store employee

Orrington