Maine is one of a few states that requires most retailers to stay closed on Thanksgiving, as well as Easter and Christmas.

While other states allow large retailers like Target, Walmart and grocery stores to stay open on Thanksgiving, in Maine, a longtime state “blue law” prevents them from opening that day.

The law states that only retailers in businesses with less than 5,000 square feet of interior selling space are allowed to be open on Thanksgiving. That restriction includes many businesses, but does allow for smaller retailers like gas stations, convenience stores and other small shops — provided they are smaller than 5,000 square feet inside.

Among the other businesses allowed to be open on Thanksgiving are restaurants, bars, hotels, marine suppliers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other gaming centers, and laundromats. Pharmacies are also allowed to be open.

That means places like Dunkin, Starbucks and McDonalds are allowed to operate on Thanksgiving — though it would behoove you to check with your local locations before you head out on a coffee run.

There’s also one famous exception in Maine: the L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport, which for decades has had its own unique exception.