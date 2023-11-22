Maine’s outdoor economy grew by more than 16 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Outdoor recreation accounts for almost 4 percent of the state’s gross domestic product and supports 32,000 people. The bureau said the industry also generates $3.3 billion for Maine’s economy.

Only five other states have outdoor industries that contribute more.

Maine Outdoor Brands Executive Director Jenny Kordick said the data show that outdoor recreation isn’t just a pastime, but a key part of Maine’s economy.

