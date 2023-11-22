A Brewer brewery and restaurant is one step closer to opening a distillery in Bangor to branch into producing liquor. The Bangor Planning Board issued preliminary approval Tuesday for Mason’s Brewing Co. to establish a distillery at 586 Main St., near the Fireside Inn & Suites. The city needs to approve a zoning change to that property before spirit production and distribution can begin at that location, according to Chris Morley, owner of Mason’s Brewing Co.

Morely has wanted to branch into producing spirits for years and has a gin recipe in mind that uses pink peppercorns that he believes will set his company’s gin apart from others. The company even bought the necessary distilling equipment more than a year ago but hadn’t yet “found the right home for it.”

While he hopes producing liquor will be good for the Mason’s brand, Morley said he wants to branch into spirits because “it’s interesting to me.”

“We’re not really looking for global domination,” he said. “I think it’s the next iteration of craft brewing. Craft beer had its moment, so I think this is our next craft adventure.”

Morley explored potential locations in Bangor and Brewer but finally settled on renting about 3,400 square feet of the Main Street building, which amounts to about a quarter of the building, he said.

Mason’s Brewing Company in Brewer is looking to branch into producing spirits and hoping to establish a distillery at 586 Main St. in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The company doesn’t have plans to open a tasting room there initially but wants to keep that as an option for any potential future expansion, Morley said.

With preliminary approval, Morley’s zoning change proposal will go before the City Council in the coming weeks. If Morley gains final approval from the city next month, he’d like to start production as early as February and could have gin ready in March.

The company will likely start with gin and ready-to-drink gin-based canned beverages, then branch into vodka and moonshine by the end of 2024. Eventually, Morley hopes to produce whiskey as well.

The beverages will be available at Mason’s locations and local liquor stores like Damon’s Beverage and Redemption and Global Beverage Warehouse.

The first step toward the potential expansion comes two months after Morely announced he purchased the Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant in Machias, which will serve as the brewery and restaurant’s next location. The building will likely open early next year after undergoing “extensive remodeling,” according to a Facebook post from the company.