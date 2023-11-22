A Maine man who allegedly assaulted an officer in Waterville and then drove off in a stolen vehicle has been arrested in Greenville.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Ricki M. Gould, who most recently lived in Corinna, was spotted standing behind a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in a Circle K parking lot. There was a woman, Ashlynn Libby, who appeared to be sleeping in the passenger side of the vehicle.

When police got closer to the silver Toyota Tacoma, Gould allegedly assaulted the Waterville officer before driving away. The truck was later found abandoned in Fairfield.

Gould and Libby allegedly stole another vehicle from St. Albans on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday night, Greenville police received information that the pair were hiding out in a vacant camp on Lily Bay Road in Greenville.

Officers surrounded the camp, and after several failed attempts to convince the suspects to come out, officers went into the camp and took Gould and Libby into custody without incident.

In addition to the outstanding arrest warrants, the suspects were charged with burglary and possession of scheduled drugs by Greenville police. More charges are likely.

The Waterville police officer has been released from the hospital after being treated for injuries.