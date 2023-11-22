Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Whether it is personal preference or just simply biological, it is a known fact that teenagers need their sleep. In most states, the start time for high school is around 8 a.m. While this may seem like a reasonable time, it is in fact not.

The recommended amount of sleep for adolescents and teens is around eight to 10 hours. Over the past century, the average amount of sleep for adolescents and teens is around seven hours. The effect of sleep deprivation on teens especially is no joke, and has been extensively studied. The teenage years are some of the most important years for brain development and physical changes. Without an adequate amount of sleep, these crucial years are threatened.

While 8 a.m. seems like a reasonable time, it must be understood that it is not the time most students must actually wake. For students who commute, some wake as early as 5 a.m.

With busy schedules, homework, and extracurricular activities, most students don’t even get to bed until 11 p.m. This time frame is a reality for many, and does not grant enough sleep for proper development and productivity.

Even a 30-minute delay for schools that start around 8 a.m. would significantly increase the sleep quality of students. In turn, this would increase the quality of learning, work ethic, mental and physical well-being, and overall health. High schools should have a later start time to positively benefit students, faculty and overall society.

Abigail Phillips

High school senior

Hermon