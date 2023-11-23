The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season in general are always a critical time for retailers, including local merchants. That remains true this year as businesses return to normal after several holiday seasons of managing COVID and its consequences, while also dealing with supply chain disruptions and inflation.

“While we won’t know how retailers did this holiday until the sales tax receipts are reported in mid-February, my hope is that the holiday shopping season feels more normal for retailers and consumers,” Curtis Picard, president and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine, told the Bangor Daily News editorial board in an email.

He said that workforce challenges, while not eliminated, have eased and that quite a few retailers are fully staffed or close to fully staffed. Adjustments in staffing and store hours have also helped with the workforce challenges.

Last year, Picard and national retail officials pointed to inflation, workforce shortages and supply chain problems for depressing holiday spending. This year, inflation has seemed to moderate, and the supply chain has returned to “normal” as well, “which will hopefully be helpful for holiday shopping,” Picard said.

Nationally, holiday spending is predicted to grow this holiday season, by between 3 and 4 percent to reach nearly $1 trillion, according to the National Retail Federation.

“It is not surprising to see holiday sales growth returning to pre-pandemic levels,” the federation’s president and CEO, Matthew Shay, said earlier this month. “Overall household finances remain in good shape and will continue to support the consumer’s ability to spend.”

Shopping local — buying from stores and makers in your community — has become a catchy phrase. But buying items that are on local store shelves or made just for you isn’t just good for the Maine economy, but also helps ensure that you’ll have gifts for family and friends in time for the holidays.

“In terms of Maine’s small business retailers, people seem to appreciate their local retailers,” Picard said. “Customers have come to understand that supporting local retailers takes conscious effort, but the importance of vibrant downtowns and local businesses cannot be overstated.”

The message to prioritize local vendors in your holiday shopping cannot be stressed enough again this holiday season. While online and retail giants like Amazon and Walmart did OK during the pandemic, many of America’s small businesses suffered — with thousands nationwide closing their doors for good.

There is yet another reason for Maine shoppers to target their holiday spending toward local businesses when they can: Nearly half the money spent at local shops, restaurants and other businesses is recirculated locally, according to the American Independent Business Alliance. That’s compared with just 14 cents of every dollar spent at a big-box chain.

Many consumers may be more comfortable shopping online than in crowded stores. People should explore options from Maine-based online retailers. Sites like Maine Open Online and Black Owned Maine can help connect shoppers to Maine businesses from the comfort of their own home.

“Please consider buying from these merchants who are facing huge losses and a daunting future,” the Maine Open Online site reads. “Give them extra care and patience as it is likely one person packing and shipping your product.”

Also remember this remains a tough economic time for many Americans and many Mainers. Buying gifts at such a time may not be in the cards for some people, and there is no shame in that. If you’re able to, try to reward your local businesses this holiday season by shopping small and shopping locally.