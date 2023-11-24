Northern Light Acadia Hospital invites the community to attend their third annual Lights of Life holiday tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Acadia Hospital employees and supporters will gather to enjoy live holiday music courtesy of the students of Burns Music Studio in Orono, hot cocoa, and cookies as we celebrate the tree lighting.

Community members can purchase lights for the tree to recognize special people in their lives. Each light on the tree is in honor of or in memory of someone special lost to mental illness or addiction and helps support the exceptional care provided at Acadia Hospital.

“This is a heartfelt way for our community to help break down the stigma associated with mental health while also honoring loved ones and caregivers by purchasing a light,” expresses Mark Lukens, president of Acadia Hospital.

Six levels of recognition are available, beginning with white lights at $10 and culminating with the star at $1,000. The name of each individual being honored or remembered will be displayed on monitors throughout the hospital, and on the Acadia Hospital Facebook page and website throughout the holiday season.

To purchase a light in honor or in memory of a loved one, visit northernlighthealth.org/AcadiaLights.

The tree will remain lit from Nov. 29 through Jan. 1, 2024.