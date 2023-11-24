A 102-bed nursing, rehab and assisted living facility proposed last year for Piper Mill Road in Damariscotta is no longer in development.

Portland-based developer Sandy River Co. cited rising costs, high interest rates, challenges with securing loans and staffing shortages in a Nov. 14 notice to LincolnHealth of its change of plans for Clippership Landing.

The project’s estimated construction costs had risen to nearly $45 million. Sandy River Co. is looking for other project sites and possibilities, including a smaller development on the same site or redevelopment of Cove’s Edge at LincolnHealth’s Miles campus in Damariscotta, according to the developer.

The original project plans for a 74,500-square-foot building were approved by the Damariscotta Planning Board in January. Developers presented Clippership Landing as a replacement for licensed nursing care beds at Cove’s Edge and at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

“While all parties are disappointed, we recognize the importance of assuring high-quality senior living services are available in Lincoln County for years to come,” said Cindy Wade, LincolnHealth’s president. “We will be looking at all potential options for a viable and sustainable solution.”

