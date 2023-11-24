Here’s a list of holiday events throughout eastern and northern Maine, from parades and festivals to encounters with Santa.

BANGOR

The Festival of Lights parade is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, along Main Street in downtown Bangor, featuring an array of local businesses and organizations with floats covered in lights. It culminates with a tree lighting in West Market Square.

BELFAST

The holiday tree lighting in Post Office Square is set for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, with a special visit from Santa.

BRUNSWICK

The Midcoast Tree Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s Community Center on Pleasant Street. The festival features decorated trees from community organizations, businesses and individuals, and they will be raffled off to benefit local charities and organizations. For more information, visit portlanddiocese.org/event/midcoast-tree-festival-brunswick-2.

DOVER-FOXCROFT

Dover-Foxcroft’s Hometown Holidays is back for another year of community events, throughout the weekend of Dec. 2-3. Events include a parade, a craft fair, photos and visits with both Santa and the Grinch, cooking decorating, a scavenger hunt and much more. You can see the full schedule at the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce website.

ELLSWORTH

The 43rd annual downtown Ellsworth light parade is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at Knowlton Park.

FREEPORT

Ten days of holiday fun will start Friday, Dec. 1, with Freeport’s 30th annual Sparkle Celebration. It starts with a Parade of Lights on Dec. 1 and continues with a Frosty Frolic, Sparkle Stroll and more. For more information, visit visitfreeport.com/events/visit-freeports-sparkle-celebration-2.

LEWISTON

Find holiday enchantment in the former milltown, where the city will hold its annual Holiday at the Plaza celebration. It will feature a tree and menorah lighting at 5:17 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. There are many more events lined up starting at 12 p.m. For more information, visit lewistonmaine.gov/1259/Holiday-At-The-Plaza-2023.

LINCOLN

The town of Lincoln will host a breakfast with Santa event, set for 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Mattanawcook Academy. Tickets are $7 for adults at $5 for kids 12 and under, and are available at the town office.

MACHIAS

The Machias Community Christmas Festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, with a community scavenger hunt from noon to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Machias, a visit with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the chamber of commerce office, and a parade through town at 6 p.m.

OLD TOWN

Old Town has its own festival of lights parade, set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in downtown Old Town. The town’s new kayak Christmas tree will be lit at the end of the parade.

PITTSFIELD

There’s a holiday light parade set for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Stein Park in downtown Pittsfield, followed by a tree lighting.

PORTLAND

The annual lighting of the Monument Square holiday tree will happen Friday, Nov. 24, in downtown Portland. There is a slate of events leading up to the 6 p.m. tree lighting, including an outdoor artisan market and family-friendly holiday movies. For more information, visit portlandmaine.com/treelighting.

RANGELEY

The town will hold the 36th annual Lighting of the Giving Tree at the town park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Santa, an elf and angel may even make an appearance on a firetruck. For more information, visit mainelakesandmountains.com/event/lighting-of-the/96e42ff7-61ec-4291-b613-014c388a3531.

ROCKLAND

The town’s Parade of Lights kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lobster trap Christmas tree.

Got more events you’d like to share? Email news@bangordailynews.com and we’ll add to this list.