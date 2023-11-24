ISLAND FALLS, Maine – Live professional wrestling returns to Island Falls on Saturday with some of Maine’s favorites like local legend Eric Johnson and Dunky Boy Bandit along with the Diamond of Quebec, Zak Patterson making his United States debut against Aiden Aggro. .

“It’s going to be a blast,” said Limitless Wrestling owner operator and event coordinator Randy Carver.

The big takedowns start ringside at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Island Falls Municipal Building, 68 Houlton Road.

Let’s Wrestle made its first appearance in nearly 10 years in Island Falls this summer and they are returning this weekend to help the community raise funds for the Island Falls new playground, said Carver.

“We’re working with the Island Falls Rec Department, they are putting in a new playground at their baseball field this year so half the gross ticket sales are going to go to the construction of the new playground project,” he said.

Saturday night promises to ignite the ring with a two-hour event, six match card.

The Tag Team Showdown of Alexander Lee and Mike McCarthy vs. the SeaWolves, Dylan Nix and Levi Spade is a championship match. And for the first time ever there will be a Hoss fight with Big Country Jason Maverick vs. Mathieu St. Jacques, Carver said.

“We’ve got a carload traveling in from Quebec, Canada to wrestle in this show, ” he added.

Not to mention a Royal Rumble Match that will shake-up the ring when wrestlers are eliminated by getting thrown over the top rope.

ISLAND FALLS, Maine — Nov. 21, 2023 — Alexander Lee half of the tag team of Lee & Mike McCarthy will take on the SeaWolves (Dylan Nix & Levi Spade) on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Island Falls Municipal Building to raise funds for a new Island Falls playground. (Credit: Ruth Frazier)

“We’ve got a lot of fun things planned and people will be laughing and dancing in the crowd,” Carver said.

When the doors open and at intermission there is a meet and greet with show wrestlers. And fans can get their picture taken with the wrestler or get an autograph.

According to Carver many of the wrestlers who train at the Limitless Wrestling Dojo in Brewer off 395, get a chance to wrestle some of the biggest names in New England and Canada on Saturday night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Bell Time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Front Row Ringside or $10 for General Admission.

Fans can buy tickets online at LimitlessWrestling.com/islandfalls or at the door.