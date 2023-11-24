A Thomaston man was arrested Thursday after he rear-ended a horse-drawn carriage in Exeter.

Shane Milliard, 31, was driving a Jeep on Avenue Road about 3:05 p.m. when he struck the horse-drawn carriage, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash spooked the horse, which ran away but was later located.

Two children were in the carriage and refused medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said Thursday evening.

Milliard, who wasn’t injured in the crash, was arrested after deputies learned he had 10 different sets of bail conditions and had violated them during the crash,

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

No additional information was released.